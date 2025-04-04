Crouse appeared to suffer an injury and departed Thursday's game with Triple-A Salt Lake after throwing four pitches, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Crouse entered the contest in the eighth inning and worked a 1-2 count on the only batter he faced before being pulled. The right-hander went down to a knee while waiting for a trainer to examine him on the mound, then walked off the field in apparent frustration after it was determined that his outing was over. The organization hasn't yet provided an update on Crouse, so it's not clear what caused his early exit Thursday. He logged 25 outings with the Angels last season, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB over 25.1 innings, but he wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster this year.