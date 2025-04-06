The Angels released Crouse (undisclosed) on Sunday.

After failing to win a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen, Crouse began the season at Triple-A Salt Lake but seemed to suffer a significant injury while throwing just four pitches in his second appearance of the season Thursday. The Angels still haven't provided any details regarding Crouse's injury, but the fact that he's being released rather than placed on the big club's 60-day injured list likely hints that he's in line for an extended absence. Los Angeles selected the contract of right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A to replace Crouse on the 40-man roster.