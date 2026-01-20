The Orioles signed Crouse to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Crouse made just two appearances at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization in 2025 before suffering a torn right lat and then getting released. It's unclear whether he will be a full participant at the beginning of spring training. Crouse appeared in 25 games for the Halos in 2024, collecting a 2.84 ERA and 34:17 K:BB over 25.1 innings.