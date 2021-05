Kennedy struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 11th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Yankees.

The 36-year-old continues to get the job done as the Rangers' closer. Kennedy is a perfect 11-for-11 on save chances, posting a 2.12 ERA and 21:4 K:BB through 17 innings, and he has a firm grasp on the ninth-inning role.