Leiter (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Cleveland, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks across 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Leiter's struggles continued Tuesday, hitting a batter, dishing out a walk and throwing a pair of wild pitches in the first inning before giving up six runs and being pulled before finishing the second frame. In the second, Leiter allowed a pair of extra-base hits: a two-RBI double to Bo Naylor and a three-run home run to Josh Naylor. With Dane Dunning (shoulder) nearing a return and Leiter posting a 16.39 ERA across three starts, Tuesday's start could be the rookie's last.