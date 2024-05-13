Leiter will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Tuesday against the Guardians.

Leiter hasn't fared well in either of his first two major-league starts, allowing a total of 11 earned runs with a 6:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings in matchups with the Tigers and Athletics. However, with Nathan Eovaldi (groin), Dane Dunning (shoulder) and Max Scherzer (back) still on the mend, the Rangers will give the rookie right-hander another chance to prove he belongs in the big-league rotation. Eovaldi seems to have a shot to return from the 15-day injured list later this week, so Leiter could be sent back down again after Tuesday's outing.