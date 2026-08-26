Leiter (ankle) will make the third appearance of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Round Rock.

Through his first two rehab starts -- one with Round Rock, one with Double-A Frisco -- Leiter has posted an 8:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings while yielding five runs (four earned) and four hits. He tossed 59 pitches in his most recent outing with Frisco and will look to build on that workload Wednesday before potentially making his return from the 60-day injured list. Leiter has been on the shelf since June 21 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery two days later to address a loose body near his right ankle region.