Leiter (ankle) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five over three-plus innings for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

Leiter made his second rehab start for the RoughRiders and threw 59 pitches (38 strikes). The right-hander was sharp the first two innings before unraveling in the third. He walked the leadoff batter in the fourth before being removed. Leiter told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com that there have been no discussions about continuing to buildup on assignment, but given his pitch count, another outing would not be surprising. The 26-year-old is rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his right ankle on June 23.