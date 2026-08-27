The Rangers are considering using Leiter (ankle) in a relief role once he returns from the 60-day injured list, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

While manager Skip Schumaker hasn't made a final decision on how Leiter will be deployed upon his return, the right-hander ended up being used out of the bullpen for his third rehab appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Round Rock. After making starts of 2.2 innings and three innings in his first two minor-league appearances, Leiter was rocked for three earned runs on three hits while also hitting a batter during his one-inning relief outing Wednesday. Though the Rangers haven't given up on using Leiter as a starter for the long term, he had struggled to a 5.29 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in his 15 turns through the big-league rotation this season before undergoing arthroscopic surgery June 23 to remove a loose body in his right ankle area.