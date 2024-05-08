The Rangers recalled Leiter from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Athletics in Oakland.

Texas is designating Leiter as the 27th man for the twin bill, but he won't necessarily be heading back to Round Rock after making his second start of the season for the big club Wednesday. The Rangers surprisingly placed Dane Dunning (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, meaning the team should have an opening in the rotation for a fifth starter heading into next week. Leiter was torched for seven runs in 3.2 innings in his MLB debut April 18 in Detroit, but he gets a favorable draw for his second start in a pitcher-friendly venue against a weak Oakland lineup.