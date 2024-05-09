Leiter escaped with a no-decision in a 12-11 win over the A's in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, coughing up six runs (four earned) on seven hits over four innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The rookie right-hander once again didn't look ready for the majors, serving up homers to Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom before getting the hook after 60 pitches (44 strikes). Leiter has taken a big step forward this season at Triple-A, but he's been tagged for 13 runs (11 earned) in his first 7.2 big-league innings, and the Rangers may look elsewhere for short-term rotation help rather than damage the 24-year-old's confidence any further.