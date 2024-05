The Rangers recalled Leiter from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of his start against the Guardians on Tuesday.

The right-hander is back with Texas for his third start in the big leagues. Leiter's first two outings haven't gone particularly well, as he's given up 13 runs (11 earned) on 15 hits with a 6:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings. It may only be a spot start for the 24-year-old since Nathan Eovaldi (groin) may soon be back from the injured list.