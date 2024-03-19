The Rangers prefer to use a platoon of Walsh and Ezequiel Duran at first base while Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is sidelined, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The Duran part of the platoon will be in effect only if he's not needed to fill in at shortstop for Corey Seager (groin), but for now there's optimism Seager will be ready. Walsh appears set to start at first base versus righties initially either way, as he's had an impressive camp as a non-roster invitee in slashing .286/.419/.571 with three home runs. It could just be a short-term gig for Walsh, although if he gets off to a nice start he might be an option at designated hitter after Lowe returns.