Eickhoff signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday.
Eickhoff was quick to find an opportunity in another organization after he was granted his release from San Diego on Wednesday. He'll join the Rangers' 60-man roster pool and will report to the Rangers' alternate training site, but Eickhoff could be in line for a quick promotion if Texas parts with other pitchers prior to Monday's trade deadline. Eickhoff made 12 appearances (10 starts) for Philadelphia in 2019, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 58.1 innings.