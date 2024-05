The Rangers selected Tinoco's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tinoco, 29, has posted a 3.80 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 21.1 innings this season with Round Rock. The reliever hasn't appeared in a game at the major-league level since 2022, when he collected a 2.18 ERA in 17 appearances with Texas.