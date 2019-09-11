Rangers' Joey Gallo: Takes live BP

Gallo (wrist) participated in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The session checks off another box in Gallo's recovery from right hand surgery in late July. "He looked fine," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "He said he felt decent after, so it's a good step. Hopefully he can do that again and maybe get in some games pretty soon." Gallo is trying to return before the end of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories