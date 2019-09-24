Rangers' Joey Gallo: Unlikely to return this season

Gallo (wrist) said he's unlikely to return this season, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Gallo has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right wrist near the end of July. The outfielder hasn't resumed hitting since suffering a setback in Arizona last week; with less than a week left in the season and the Rangers eliminated from the playoffs, there's no reason to rush the slugger back. Gallo appeared in just 70 games this season due to multiple injuries, slashing .253/.389/.598 with 22 home runs and four steals.