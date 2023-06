Corniell struck out six and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk in four innings Tuesday in his first start for High-A Hickory.

The 6-foot-3 righty, who turned 20 years old Thursday, logged a 2.70 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 43.1 innings with Single-A Down East. Corniell has a projectable frame and there's a chance his stuck continues to improve as he adds strength in the coming years.