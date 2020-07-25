Leclerc earned his first save of the season by pitching a scoreless inning Friday against Colorado. He walked one and struck out two.

Leclerc needed 23 pitches (11 strikes) to get the out in a tight one-run contest, but he got the job done. He started the ninth with a walk to Ryan McMahon, but he redeemed himself with back-to-back strikeouts to Raimel Tapia and Sam Hilliard. Leclerc completed the save when Matt Kemp popped out to first. The 26-year-old went 14-for-18 in save opportunities while posting a 4.33 ERA during the 2019 season, and he is expected to be Texas' closer for the time being.