Leclerc allowed two hits and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his first save in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Leclerc entered with two outs in the top of the eighth inning when it was still a 3-2 game and struck out Jose Abreu for the final out. The Rangers' offense then gave him a cushion with four runs in the bottom of the frame. He got into a bind in the ninth, allowing two hits and throwing a wild pitch, but managed to get out unscathed. It was the first time in four outings that Leclerc has not allowed a run.