Athletics' Jose Leclerc: Undergoing season-ending surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leclerc (lat) will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Leclerc was diagnosed with a lat strain in April, which was initially labeled as shoulder soreness. There hadn't been any updates on his status since, but he'll be unable to return in 2025 after undergoing surgery. Leclerc appeared in just 10 games with the Athletics in 2025, posting a 6.00 ERA and an 8:5 K:BB over nine innings. It's unclear if his recovery will linger into the 2026 campaign.
