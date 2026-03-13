Jose Leclerc: Throws bullpen Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leclerc (lat) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Leclerc is currently a free agent and is working his way back from shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with a lat strain last April. The 32-year-old is still tracking for a July return, according to Heyman. Leclerc was very effective in relief with the Rangers from 2022-24 and should draw interest once healthy.
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