Leclerc was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right lat strain.

The right-hander departed Tuesday's contest with what was originally labeled shoulder soreness, but he's since been diagnosed with a lat strain. Leclerc will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks, but a lengthier absence wouldn't be surprising given the nature of the injury. Justin Sterner and Tyler Ferguson should serve as the Athletics' high-leverage relievers ahead of closer Mason Miller.