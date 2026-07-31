Padres' Jose Leclerc: Returns from shoulder surgery

Leclerc (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks in an inning of relief Wednesday for Double-A San Antonio after being assigned to the affiliate when he was activated from Triple-A El Paso's 60-day injured list.

Leclerc had spent all season on El Paso's IL while completing his recovery from right shoulder surgery, which he underwent last July. The veteran reliever was cleared to begin a rehab assignment July 3 and was sent to San Antonio after he turned in a 2.16 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 8.1 innings over eight appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Fort Wayne. Leclerc should eventually move into a bullpen role at Triple-A once he knocks off some more rust at San Antonio.