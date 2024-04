Texas manager Bruce Bochy did not indicate any changes at closer after Leclerc blew a save Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "We're just over a week here into the season," Bochy said. "These guys, with what they've done, no, I don't have concern."

The manager noted that Leclerc is healthy and suggested the right-hander is not yet "locked in." Leclerc has given up runs in four of five outings in addition to Tuesday's blown save, his first of the season.