Leclerc (1-2) picked up the win Thursday, allowing two walks and striking out two over one scoreless inning in a 9-7 victory over the Tigers.

It was a wild affair in Detroit, as the Tigers came back from 4-0 and 7-4 deficits before the Rangers put it away in the final two innings. For Leclerc, it was his first time in what would be a considered a high-leverage spot since he was removed as the team's closer last weekend. He entered with two outs and two inherited runners in the seventh inning and escaped without damage. He became the pitcher of record an inning later when Texas broke a 7-7 tie. He worked around a pair of walks in the eighth before Kirby Yates came in for a four-out save. Since Leclerc lost the closer's job, the right-hander has not allowed a run and struck out six over four innings.