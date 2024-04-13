Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after Friday's game that Leclerc will be working low-leverage situations temporarily until he gets where he needs to be, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Leclerc took his first blown save and second loss of the season Tuesday and said afterward that he's still working to refine his mechanics. The Rangers will have him iron out his issues in lower-leverage spots before revisiting a return to the ninth inning -- the club was said to be pleased with Leclerc's scoreless sixth inning in Friday's win in Houston. Veteran David Robertson has a 1.08 ERA in eight appearances so far this season and is an obvious candidate to step into the closer role, though Kirby Yates worked the ninth Friday in a non-save situation.