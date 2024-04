Sborz threw a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Seattle.

Sborz, who was activated off the injured list Thursday, retired the side in order, needing just nine pitches. He was placed on the IL due to a shoulder injury April 7 after just three appearances. The back end of the bullpen has changed since then -- Kirby Yates replaced Jose Leclerc as the closer -- but Sborz should remain part of the setup group.