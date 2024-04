Sborz (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rangers on Sunday.

Sborz is dealing with a right rotator cuff strain and he'll now be forced to miss at least a couple weeks of action. Considering the specific injury on his throwing arm, the 30-year-old could be set for an extended absence. Texas called up right-hander Grant Anderson from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move to operate as a replacement for Sborz in the major-league bullpen.