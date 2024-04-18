Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Thursday that Sborz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session earlier this week and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list when he's first eligible for activation Monday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. "He's doing well," Bochy said. "Sborz is on his way...talking to him, he feels great, his pain is down."

Sborz was placed on the IL on April 7 with a right rotator cuff strain, but his injury doesn't appear to be an overly significant one. Bochy didn't explicitly outline the next steps for Sborz, but if the righty is able to face hitters in a live batting practice session this weekend, he may be able to return from the IL without heading out on a rehab assignment beforehand. Prior to being shut down with the injury, Sborz tossed 2.2 scoreless innings across his three relief appearances. He should be a key part of the bridge to the ninth inning once he's activated.