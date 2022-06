Slaten has been placed on the 7-Day injured list at High-A Hickory.

Slaten, the No. 86 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, has struggled since his professional debut. He had a 6.46 ERA in rookie ball in 2019 and has a 6.40 ERA and 44:30 K:BB in 32.1 innings at Double-A this season.