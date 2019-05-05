Rangers' Logan Forsythe: Losing time to Santana
Forsythe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Benched for the third time in five games, Forsythe's role appears to be on the decline with Danny Santana settling in as manager Chris Woodward's preferred option at first base. Forsythe's ability to play all over the infield should help him stick in a part-time role for now, but his opportunities could take another hit when Ronald Guzman (hamstring) returns from the injured list, likely at some point during the upcoming week.
