Forsythe is not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Forsythe started in his first game with the Marlins on Tuesday after signing with the team and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He should see fairly regular playing time while the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak, but Matt Joyce will shift to the designated hitter with Jon Berti starting in right field and batting second in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.