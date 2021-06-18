Forsythe was released by the Brewers on Friday.
Forsythe served as organizational depth while the Brewers dealt with a rash of injuries, but the team never needed to call him up to the active roster. He hit .250/.483/.400 in 17 games for Triple-A Nashville and will now head elsewhere in search of his next opportunity.
