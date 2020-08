Forsythe went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Forsythe has been a regular in the Marlins' lineup since they resumed play, filling in at first base, second base and DH in the last three days. He will continue to help out around the diamond while batting near the bottom of the order with a large portion of the team's Opening Day roster currently unavailable.