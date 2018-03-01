Moore retired six of seven batters faced over two scoreless innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Moore is looking to bounce back from an aberrant 2017, when he lost a National League-high 15 games and posted a 5.52 ERA in 31 starts for the Giants. The Rangers traded for the left-hander, believing they'll be getting the guy that went 45-33 with a 3.91 ERA over six seasons, mostly for Tampa Bay.