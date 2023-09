Miami claimed Moore off waivers from the Guardians on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Moore will not be eligible for the playoffs given where this move falls on the baseball calendar, but he can give the Marlins' bullpen a boost over what remains of the regular season as they try to nail down a National League Wild Card spot. The veteran left-hander has registered a strong 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB in 48.2 innings of relief this year between Anaheim and Cleveland.