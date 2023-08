The Angels placed Moore on waivers Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk have also been made available to other teams as the Angels throw in the towel on the 2023 season and look to gain some salary relief. Moore, 34, carries a 2.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB through 43 innings this year and should be of interest as a bullpen addition for just about any contending club.