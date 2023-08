Moore was claimed off waivers by the Guardians on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Guardians were busy Thursday, adding Moore and Reynaldo Lopez to their bullpen and Lucas Giolito to their rotation via the waiver process. Moore has had an excellent season, putting up a 2.66 ERA and 49:12 K:BB over 44 frames as a setup man for the Halos. He'll give Cleveland a left-handed bridge to closer Emmanuel Clase.