Moore earned a hold against the Giants on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter in a hitless and scoreless inning.

Moore worked as the eighth-inning bridge to closer Carlos Estevez, and he navigated around a one-out walk to keep San Francisco off the scoreboard. The lefty reliever missed nearly eight weeks of action between mid-May and mid-July due to an oblique injury, but, remarkably, he still leads the Angels -- and is tied for ninth in the AL -- with 17 holds. Moore's outstanding stat line includes a 1.70 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB over 37 innings.