Rangers' Mike Minor: Whiffs seven in no decision
Minor allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.
While Minor surrendered seven hits, none went for extra-bases, allowing him to record his fourth scoreless start of the campaign. He further took advantage of the positive matchup by generating 18 swinging strikes and 16 called strikes, racking up seven or more strikeouts for the seventh time this season. He's been one of the most positive surprise performers this season, compiling a 2.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 80 strikeouts across 75.2 innings. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, though he'll get a tougher matchup against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...