Minor allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

While Minor surrendered seven hits, none went for extra-bases, allowing him to record his fourth scoreless start of the campaign. He further took advantage of the positive matchup by generating 18 swinging strikes and 16 called strikes, racking up seven or more strikeouts for the seventh time this season. He's been one of the most positive surprise performers this season, compiling a 2.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 80 strikeouts across 75.2 innings. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, though he'll get a tougher matchup against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.