Garver started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to Washington.

Garver was back in the lineup after getting a day off Wednesday. He returned from the COVID-19 related injured list Tuesday and presumably was given a rest day following an 11-day stint on the IL. He should be the primary DH going forward, as a flexor strain in his right arm prevents him from throwing or serving at catcher.