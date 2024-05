Garver went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Garver plated Jorge Polanco with his fourth-inning double, giving him his fourth RBI over the last seven games. The veteran offseason acquisition's solid performance Saturday notwithstanding, the early portion of his Mariners tenure qualifies as a considerable disappointment that's illustrated by his anemic .152/.262/.315 slash line and 32.7 percent strikeout rate across 107 plate appearances.