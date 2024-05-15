Garver (undisclosed) was scratched from the Mariners' lineup Tuesday versus the Royals.

Garver was originally set to operate as the team's designated hitter and bat third Tuesday, but he'll now take a seat. It's unclear what caused the 33-year-old to be scratched and more information will likely be provided following the contest. In the meantime, Mitch Haniger will slot in at designated hitter while Sam Haggerty will enter the lineup in left field and bat ninth against Kansas City.