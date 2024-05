Garver went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Garver's fourth-inning solo shot to right field put the Mariners on the board and served as his third time leaving the yard in the last 11 contests. Garver has also reached safely in six consecutive games, perhaps a sign he's finally beginning to work out of the extended slump that's defined the first month-plus of his tenure in Seattle.