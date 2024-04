Garver went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in a 2-1 win over Atlanta.

It's been a rough season for Garver, as he's slashing just .150/.266/.313 through 94 plate appearances. However, Seattle has stuck with him as the team's primary DH, and that decision paid off Monday when he launched a two-run, ninth-inning shot to give the Mariners a come-from-behind win. Garver could be building a bit of momentum, as he's gone deep in two of his past four games.