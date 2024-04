Garver is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader in Colorado.

Garver will take a seat after he went 0-for-4 with two punchouts in the team's 2-1 extra-inning Game 1 loss Sunday. Cal Raleigh will slot in at designated hitter while Seby Zavala enters the lineup at catcher and bats ninth in the nightcap.