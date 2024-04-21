Garver went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Rockies on Saturday.

Garver's three trips on the basepaths helped pushed his on-base percentage over the .300 mark (.308), a number that particularly stands out when considering it sits between a .170 average and .283 slugging percentage on his slash line. The veteran has managed to reach safely in seven straight games, however, and when his .222 BABIP eventually normalizes some, the other two figures should see some appreciable boosts.