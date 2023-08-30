Garver went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

All the scoring came late, as Garver broke open a scoreless tie by taking Drew Smith deep in the seventh inning before scoring what proved to be the winning run on an Ezequiel Duran single in the top of the ninth. Garver has gone yard four times in his last six games, all solo shots, and he's slashed a stellar .317/.404/.659 through 23 games in August with eight of his 13 homers on the year and 16 of his 36 RBI. Even with Jonah Heim healthy, the Rangers will continue finding room for Garver in the starting nine as long as he's locked in, either at catcher or DH.