Solak went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Angels.

Solak collected an RBI in the third inning, putting his team ahead 3-1. Los Angeles would rally later on, however, coming away with an 8-5 victory. The 25-year-old is slashing .268/.321/.353 with two home runs, 21 RBI and six stolen bases over 52 games this season with Texas.